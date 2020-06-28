Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warm Sunday

It will be a sunny and warm Sunday today. Temperatures in the early afternoon will be high - from 28-29 degrees in Sofia and Pernik to 34-35 degrees along the Danube, along the Struma River valley and in southeastern Bulgaria. No precipitation is expected, although in the afternoon clouds will form around the mountains. An idea will be cooler around the coast. The thermometers there will fluctuate between 26 and 28 degrees. The water - calm, with little excitement and temperatures around 22-23 degrees.

The first week of July begins with hot and dry weather. Temperatures until Wednesday will chase values ​​around and above 35 degrees. In the first days of July, daily temperatures remain high, but the atmosphere will be destabilized with rainy conditions, more active by the end of the week. A cold front will pass over the country, which will create conditions for thunderstorms and hail. However, the phenomena will cover mainly the western half of the country.

