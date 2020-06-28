Greece Travel Update: All Travellers Must Complete Passenger Locator Form

All travelers to Greece will have to fill out a form indicating the country they came from and the address of their stay.

These are part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, as from July 1, all airports in the country will be open, Kathimerini said.

The Civil Aviation Authority states that the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) will have to be filled in online at least 48 hours before entering Greece.

It must include information on the length of the previous stay in other countries, which vehicle we will enter and through which border checkpoint we will enter the country, as well as personal information about the passengers.