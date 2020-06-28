Greece Travel Update: All Travellers Must Complete Passenger Locator Form

Business » TOURISM | June 28, 2020, Sunday // 09:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Greece Travel Update: All Travellers Must Complete Passenger Locator Form pixabay.com

All travelers to Greece will have to fill out a form indicating the country they came from and the address of their stay.

These are part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, as from July 1, all airports in the country will be open, Kathimerini said.

The Civil Aviation Authority states that the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) will have to be filled in online at least 48 hours before entering Greece.

It must include information on the length of the previous stay in other countries, which vehicle we will enter and through which border checkpoint we will enter the country, as well as personal information about the passengers.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria