June 28: Total 4625 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 112 Newly Registered

112 are the newly diagnosed persons with coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours. 1528 PCR tests were performed in the past 24 hours. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad -1; Burgas - 8; Varna - 5; Veliko Tarnovo - 3; Kardzhali - 1; Kyustendil - 3; Pazardzhik - 17; Pernik - 1; Pleven - 1; Plovdiv - 16; Razgrad - 6; Ruse - 2; Sliven - 5; Smolyan - 1; Sofia region - 8; Sofia city - 29; Stara Zagora - 2; Shumen - 1; Yambol - 2.

A total of 4625 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria so far, of which 1934 are active. 2475 are the cured persons. 18 of them were registered during the past 24 hours.

423 patients with proven COVID-19 were hospitalized. 20 of them are in intensive care units and clinics.

The National Information System shows that there are 392 medical workers with a confirmed coronavirus infection in Bulgaria. In the last 24 hours, 3 new cases have been registered, of which 2 have been identified by doctors and 1 - by other medical staff.

216 are the deceased in whom the new coronavirus was found.