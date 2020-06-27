Romanian Scientists Ready With COVID-19 Vaccine

Scientists from the OncoGen Center in the Romanian city of Timisoara and the Cantacuzino Medical Institute say they already have the formula for the chemical compound in the COVID-19 vaccine.

They received funding worth 3.5m lei to discover a vaccine against SARS-COV2, Romanian television ProTV reported, citing BTA.

Once the vaccine is tested in the laboratory, the tests will begin - first with animals and then with humans. Thus, Romania becomes one of the few countries in the world that has a working version of such a serum, and if all goes well, in a year the vaccine may be on the market, the television said.

The project is a partnership for the two research centers and should be implemented over the next 18 months. According to the scientists, this time is enough for all the research and necessary tests for the development of a vaccine against COVID-19.

Dr Virgil Paunescu of the OncoGen Center said the vaccine is ready at the moment, but first havae to go through three phases of testing, which included human testing.

Its acceptance will be by drip.

OncoGen is the first genetic therapy center in Romania and operates within the Timisoara District Emergency Hospital.

The amount allocated by the Ministry of Development and Science covers only part of the cost of developing the vaccine. The scientists will also need other funding, which they hope to receive over time, Pro TV notes.

The laboratories of the Cantacuzino Institute are the only ones in the country where tests can be done with animals and then with humans, if the prototype is approved.

OncoGen is the only center in Eastern Europe to be included in the World Health Organization's list of coronavirus vaccine tests, Romanian television said./NovaTv