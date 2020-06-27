Bulgaria Weather: Heat up to 35 degrees in the Coming Days

Both the weekend and the beginning of next week will be sunny. On Saturday the clouds will be quite loose, mainly around the mountain massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria. It may rain lightly in the afternoon. The wind - more noticeable in the afternoon in the Northwest and in Southeastern Bulgaria. Temperatures on Saturday will be between 27 and 32 degrees.

Around the coast today - a pleasant northeast wind with afternoon temperatures between 25 and 28 degrees. The thermometers in the water will show about 22-23 degrees, and the sea waves - weak with a tendency to remain so in the coming days.

Sunday is quiet, dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures - a degree or two higher. The beginning of the new week will be even hotter with a climax on Tuesday, when the thermometers will show values up to about 35 degrees.

From Wednesday onwards, in the first days of July the weather will remain warm, but with conditions for short-term afternoon thunderstorms in the Northeast and around the mountains in Western Bulgaria./Nova TV