Coronavirus in Bulgaria: 105 Newly Registered, 4513 Total

105 are the newly diagnosed persons with COVID-19 from the 2750 samples examined during the past 24 hours. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 2; Burgas - 15; Varna - 4; Vidin - 1; Vratsa - 7; Kardzhali - 3; Kyustendil - 4; Pazardzhik - 8; Pernik - 1; Pleven - 1; Plovdiv - 2; Razgrad - 2; Ruse - 4; Sliven - 4; Smolyan - 5; Sofia region - 7; Sofia city - 23; Stara Zagora - 5; Targovishte - 2; Haskovo - 1; Shumen - 2; Yambol - 2.

The confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in our country are 4513 in total. 1841 of them are active. A total of 2457 people were cured, 87 of whom were registered in the last 24 hours.

392 patients with proven COVID-19 were hospitalized, 18 of whom were in intensive care units.

According to the National Information System in our country, the medical staff diagnosed with the new coronavirus is a total of 389. 5 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, 1 of them was found by a doctor, 2 - by nurses, 1 - by a nurse and 1 - with other medical staff.

The death toll from a proven coronavirus infection is a total of 215. Four of the cases are from the last 24 hours.