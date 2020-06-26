EC: New Notification by Bulgaria is Required for Construction of Belene NPP
The European Commission confirmed that a new notification on the part of Bulgaria is needed if it wants to resume the construction of Belene nuclear power plant. The motives are the changes to the project, the development of safety standards and the amendment of the legal framework of the Euratom treaty which has changed considerably and has been enhanced since 2007 when the Commission issued a favourable opinion for the construction of the nuclear power plant.
EC spokesperson Tim McPhie stated that if Bulgaria were to decide to resume the Belene project it must guarantee that it is in compliance with the Euratom treaty./BNR
