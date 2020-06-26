EC: New Notification by Bulgaria is Required for Construction of Belene NPP

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | June 26, 2020, Friday // 18:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EC: New Notification by Bulgaria is Required for Construction of Belene NPP

The European Commission confirmed that a new notification on the part of Bulgaria is needed if it wants to resume the construction of Belene nuclear power plant. The motives are the changes to the project, the development of safety standards and the amendment of the legal framework of the Euratom treaty which has changed considerably and has been enhanced since 2007 when the Commission issued a favourable opinion for the construction of the nuclear power plant.

EC spokesperson Tim McPhie stated that if Bulgaria were to decide to resume the Belene project it must guarantee that it is in compliance with the Euratom treaty./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria