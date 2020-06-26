Turkish Airlines Resumes Its Flights To and From Bulgaria from July 1

Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world, will resume flights to and from Sofia on July 1st. In July, the carrier will operate a total of 5 flights a week from the Bulgarian capital - 2 in the evening on Monday and Thursday and 3 in the morning on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Earlier this month, Turkish Airlines re-launched a number of its international routes, starting with those to and from the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, the US and the Far East. This comes after a break of more than two months, introduced as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Founded in 1933 with a flotilla of only 5 aircraft, today Turkish Airlines is among the leaders in global aviation and the airline that flies to the most destinations in the world - a total of 319 in 127 countries. Sofia is the closest capital to Istanbul Airport, which gives Bulgarian travelers the great opportunity to visit a number of exciting places, including sunny Tel Aviv, exotic Delhi, the Big Apple - New York, and the mystical capital with a rich history, Cairo.

With the resumption of its flights, Turkish Airlines also presented new guidelines for safe travel, as well as two new services in order to maximize the health of its passengers. The airline also offers travelers free hygiene kits, including a face mask, disinfectant and antiseptic wipe, and hygiene experts have been appointed as part of the crew to ensure that all safety measures, including social distance, are observed on board.

Turkish Airlines aircraft are completely disinfected before each flight. Hygiene on board is guaranteed, as all points on the aircraft that people come into contact with are thoroughly cleaned with chemicals that are safe for human health and through methods whose effectiveness has been scientifically proven. Special chemicals and equipment are used for various surfaces such as seats, windows, screens and toilets.