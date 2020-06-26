H&M Closes 170 Stores in 2020, Focus: Online Business

H&M is ramping up the pace of store closings in 2020 as it shifts focus to its online business to reflect changing consumer shopping habits in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the Swedish fast-fashion giant reported sales results for the first half of the year. Net sales were down 24% in local currencies between December 1 and May 31, and 50% during the second quarter thanks to the majority of its stores being closed during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, online sales across its brands were up 32% in local currencies between March 1 and May 31.

The company said it is taking action to trim its store fleet at a faster pacer, closing 170 stores this year – which is 40 more than it had originally planned – and cutting back on new store openings. This will result in a net decrease of 40 stores, it said.