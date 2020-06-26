Bulgarian Education Minister Valchev: The New School Year Will Start In Person

Bulgarian Education Minister Valchev: The New School Year Will Start In Person

"We start the new school year on September 15 in person. There are several options for action if an infection occurs, commented Education Minister Krassimir Valchev in Stara Zagora.

He is at the Thracian University, where he comments on the future of the education system, which he says should be increasingly linked to high technology.

