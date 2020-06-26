Italian Scientists: A Mosquito Cannot Infect Us With a Coronavirus
Mosquitoes do not transmit the coronavirus, according to an Italian study quoted by AFP, BNR reports.
An experimental study conducted by the Italian National Institute of Health with the common mosquito categorically shows that these blood-sucking insects do not transmit the coronavirus.
The researchers came to the conclusion after injecting mosquitoes with SARS-CoV-2-infected blood and the virus failed to multiply, making it impossible for these insects to transmit the virus through their bites.
