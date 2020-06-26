Wizz Air Аnnounced 8 New Routes from Varna, Bulgaria

Wizz Air announced today the distribution of the 3rd aircraft to its base in Varna. The new Airbus A320 will join the flotilla on July 24, 2020, which will make it possible to launch 8 new routes from Varna to Athens, Barcelona, ​​Brussels, Salzburg, Frankfurt, Nuremberg, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden and Hanover.

As a result of today's news, this summer the airline will have a flotilla of 3 modern aircraft at its base in Varna. Wizz Air remains strongly committed to the Bulgarian market and the sea capital and the provision of more and more great services at reasonable prices for its local passengers. The newly added capacity of 140,000 seats per year will further contribute to the development of the Bulgarian aviation market and the creation of over 30 new direct jobs with Wizz Air. Along with these 8 new services, the airline already offers 21 routes to 12 countries from Varna.

Wizz Air launched flights from the sea capital of Bulgaria in 2007 and since then the airline has carried almost 2 million passengers to and from Varna. Together with the 8 new routes announced today, Wizz Air will offer 650,000 seats in its Varna network in 2020.