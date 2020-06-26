Viber Cuts its Business Relationship with Facebook

The Messaging app Viber is going to boycott all Facebook tech over its data violation issues as well as content moderation. A billion users across the globe are using Viber and this is the reason that it is now the world’s fifth-largest messaging service.

Recently, this famous messaging service has joined the #StopHateForProfit movement that calls on businesses to suspend Facebook ad spending for the month of July.

Viber to Boycott All Facebook Tech over Data Violation