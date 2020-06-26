Viber Cuts its Business Relationship with Facebook

The Messaging app Viber is going to boycott all Facebook tech over its data violation issues as well as content moderation. A billion users across the globe are using Viber and this is the reason that it is now the world’s fifth-largest messaging service.
 
Recently, this famous messaging service has joined the #StopHateForProfit movement that calls on businesses to suspend Facebook ad spending for the month of July.
 

Viber to Boycott All Facebook Tech over Data Violation

 
The owner of the Viber, Rakuten has already stopped all ad spending on the platforms of Facebook and Instagram. Moreover, Viber has also announced that it is going to remove all Facebook touchpoints from the app that include Facebook Connect, that is allowing users to log. The app is also saying goodbye to GIPHY.
 
Viber CEO Djamel Agaoua said:
 
“Facebook continues to demonstrate poor judgment in understanding its role in today’s world. From the company’s mishandling of data and lack of privacy in its apps to its outrageous stand of avoiding the steps necessary to protect the public from violent and dangerous rhetoric, Facebook has gone too far. We are not the arbiters of truth, but the truth is some people are suffering from the proliferation of violent content and companies must take a clear stand.”
 
For the month of July, Unilever-owned Ben & Jerry’s, freelancing platform Upwork, and outdoor retail companies REI, The North Face, and Patagonia have also pulled advertising from Facebook and Instagram./PhoneWorld

