30 Years Later: Liverpool Is The New Champion of England!

Liverpool is the new champion of England. The Reds triumphed in the Premier League after 30 years and 51 days.

Jürgen Klopp's players were almost certainly crowned as the new kings and were just waiting for a wrong move by Manchester City. It came when the "citizens" lost their visit to Chelsea 1: 2.

The Merseysiders were the best team in the Premier League throughout the season and deservedly triumphed with the title. Currently, the difference between them and Man City is 23 points seven rounds before the championship final.

During the pandemic, there were serious concerns about whether this season would end and the year would be declared zero. But this bad scenario did not come and Liverpool triumphed with the title.

Throughout the campaign, Jurgen Klopp's players recorded a single loss - with 0: 3 from Watford, allowed two draws and won 28 victories. Fully deserved for the new king of the Premier League.

They ignored the call of the city authorities to stay at home because of the coronavirus. The media write that the holiday night can potentially become a serious problem./Nova

