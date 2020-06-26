Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Weather, Clouds in the Afternoon on June 26

Sunny weather will prevail today, with cumulus clouds in the afternoon. There will be showers in some places, mainly in Western Bulgaria. The wind will be light, in the eastern half of the country - to a moderate northeast wind. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 26 and 31 degrees, in Sofia 27, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month; during the day it will decrease slightly.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains. In the afternoon, partly cloudy weather will develop and in some places there will be short-term rain and thunder. A moderate northeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be 19 degrees, at 2000 - about 12.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. There will be more significant increases in cloudiness in the morning and in some places in the southern regions it will rain. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 25 and 27 degrees. The sea water temperature is 21-23. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.