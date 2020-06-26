Outbreak of COVID-19 in Mondragon, Italy: 49 Bulgarians With Positive Samples

Tensions in Italy due to an outbreak of coronavirus among Bulgarian citizens. Authorities have isolated five blocks in a Mondragone neighborhood in the Campania region. About 300 Italians live there, nearly 200 Bulgarians, citizens of other countries in Eastern Europe, North Africa and South America.

Authorities have set up a red zone, but some of those isolated have managed to leave it overnight. Others tried to break the blockade in protest of not being allowed to go to work. This created tension among the locals, who called for the perpetrators to be expelled.

According to data from yesterday - 49 Bulgarians tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is preliminary information. By order of the ambassador, I will go on site and hold meetings at the town hall. I will go to the hospital and I hope to be able to talk to one of our compatriots, albeit through the network ", says Ermelina Peycheva, Head of Consular Service at the Bulgarian Embassy in Rome.

She added that it was important to clarify the situation on the spot. "If we can help our compatriots and the authorities, it will be good. "Everything they need will be given to them," she said.

Peycheva explains that these are people who in many cases work without contracts. The work is in the field./Nova Tv