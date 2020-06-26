WHO: COVID -19 Returns to Europe

Society | June 26, 2020, Friday // 09:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: WHO: COVID -19 Returns to Europe pixabay.com

According to statistics, about 20,000 people become infected every day. The data in 11 European countries are alarming, at the moment - Bulgaria is not on this list, but we are in the group of a total of 30 countries that report growth.

New Daily Record: 166 Registered Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria on June 26

Experts fear that when seasonal flu and other diseases that develop in the fall are added to the coronavirus, the health system will collapse!

"We need to make smarter use of the data and information we collect when monitoring COVID-19. This is the only way to minimize the spread. Case detection, isolation, testing and care for each individual case. Tracking and quarantine for anyone who is was in touch, "said WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans-Henry Kluge.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria