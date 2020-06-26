WHO: COVID -19 Returns to Europe

According to statistics, about 20,000 people become infected every day. The data in 11 European countries are alarming, at the moment - Bulgaria is not on this list, but we are in the group of a total of 30 countries that report growth.

New Daily Record: 166 Registered Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria on June 26

Experts fear that when seasonal flu and other diseases that develop in the fall are added to the coronavirus, the health system will collapse!

"We need to make smarter use of the data and information we collect when monitoring COVID-19. This is the only way to minimize the spread. Case detection, isolation, testing and care for each individual case. Tracking and quarantine for anyone who is was in touch, "said WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans-Henry Kluge.