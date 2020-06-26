New Daily Record: 166 Registered Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria on June 26

166 were newly diagnosed individuals with COVID-19 from the 2775 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data in the National Information System. The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 6; Burgas - 4; Varna - 8; Veliko Tarnovo - 3; Vidin - 1; Vratsa - 1; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 1; Kardzhali - 2; Kyustendil - 13; Pazardzhik - 4; Pernik - 1; Pleven - 5; Plovdiv - 13; Razgrad - 5; Ruse - 2; Sliven - 6; Smolyan - 5; Sofia region - 15; Sofia city - 60; Stara Zagora - 5; Shumen - 4.

The cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Bulgaria at the moment are 4408. Of these, 1827 are active. 2370 people have already been cured, of which 107 have been registered in the past 24 hours.

There are 384 patients with proven coronavirus infection in hospitals. 16 of them are accommodated in intensive care units and clinics.

The national information system shows that in our country the new coronavirus has been found in 384 medical staff. Eight of the cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. Of these, 6 were found by doctors, 1 - by a nurse and 1 - by a nurse.

211 deaths were confirmed in which COVID-19 was confirmed. There are two new cases from the past 24 hours.