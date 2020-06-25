June 25, Bulgaria: Sofia Film Fest Begins
The international film festival “Sofia Film Fest”, the 24th edition of which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will start today, June 25.
The films will be available online, on special open-air platforms and in the Cinema House in Sofia.
More than 80 films are included in the programme.
The festival begins with the premiere of the Bulgarian film “Parasite” and will end on 6 July with a screening of "The Barefoot Emperor".
