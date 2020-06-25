5.3 Мagnitude Earthquake Shakes Turkey
pixabay.com
A strong earthquake was felt in eastern Turkey. According to the European Seismological Center, it has a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale.
The quake's epicenter was in Van County. It was registered at 13.03. At the moment there are no data on casualties or material damage, reported Nova Tv.
Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M5.3 in Turkey-Iran Border Region 41 min ago pic.twitter.com/4yA79U2h11— EMSC (@LastQuake) June 25, 2020
