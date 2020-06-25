Prince William Visited Oxford Scientists Developing a Vaccine Against COVID-19
Britain's Prince William visited scientists at Oxford University who are developing a vaccine against COVID-19 and met with participants in trials aimed at determining its effectiveness. This was announced by BTA.
He toured the laboratory where the experimental vaccine, known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 or AZD1222, was produced. The prince also visited the laboratory where researchers are analyzing samples from clinical trials that began on April 23 in the UK. Trials of the Oxford vaccine also began this week in Brazil and South Africa.
Preliminary studies in monkeys and pigs have shown some encouraging evidence that the experimental vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus
