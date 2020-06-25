Unregulated Contacts of President Radev’s Secretary with Businessman Plamen Bobokov

The Prosecutor’s Office has released new information about the correspondence between President Radev’s Secretary Plamen Uzunov and businessman Plamen Bobokov.

The announcement states that Plamen Uzunov and Plamen Bobokov have exchanged information related to Bulgaria’s foreign policy and discussed candidatures for Bulgarian ambassadors to non-EU countries. The Prosecutor’s Office will request official information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidency. Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they would provide full assistance to the Prosecutor’s Office in the case.

Bulgaria’s head of state issues decrees for appointment of diplomatic representatives abroad at the proposal of the government, the Bulgarian Presidency stated and specified that President Radev expects real action from the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate trading in influence, not demonstration actions./BNR