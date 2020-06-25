Unregulated Contacts of President Radev’s Secretary with Businessman Plamen Bobokov

Crime | June 25, 2020, Thursday // 10:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Unregulated Contacts of President Radev’s Secretary with Businessman Plamen Bobokov Monitor.bg

The Prosecutor’s Office has released new information about the correspondence between President Radev’s Secretary Plamen Uzunov and businessman Plamen Bobokov. 

The announcement states that Plamen Uzunov and Plamen Bobokov have exchanged information related to Bulgaria’s foreign policy and discussed candidatures for Bulgarian ambassadors to non-EU countries. The Prosecutor’s Office will request official information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidency. Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they would provide full assistance to the Prosecutor’s Office in the case. 

Bulgaria’s head of state issues decrees for appointment of diplomatic representatives abroad at the proposal of the government, the Bulgarian Presidency stated and specified that President Radev expects real action from the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate trading in influence, not demonstration actions./BNR

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria