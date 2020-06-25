Sofia Opera with Performances at Pacharevo Lake

The new summer stage "Muses of the Water" on Lake Pancharevo is ready with the decor of "Mamma Mia!".

The super hit "Mamma Mia!" returns for its second summer in Bulgaria!

Fans of the musical will be lucky enough to enjoy ABBA songs "Super Trouper", "Dancing Queen", "Knowing Me", "Take a Chance on Me", "Money, Money, Money", "Thank You for the Music". , 'The Winner Takes it All', 'Voulez-vous', 'SOS', etc., created by the genius authors and former members of the group Benny Anderson and Bjorn Uveus.

"Muses of Water" - Lake Pancharevo (June 26 - August 2) opens on June 26 from 20:00. with "Mamma Mia!", directed by Plamen Kartaloff. The musical will be played on June 27, 28, July 19 and July 31 and August 1 and 2. The program will include the opera "Rhine Gold" by Wagner on July 24 and 25, the ballets "Swan Lake" by PI Tchaikovsky on July 3, 4, 5 and 10, "Zorba the Greek" by Mikis Theodorakis. on 11, 17 and 26 July and "Carmina Burana" by Carl Orff on 12 and 18 July 2020.

Tickets are on sale at the box office of the Sofia Opera at 1 Vrabcha Street or online at www.operasofia.bg, as well as at the box offices of Eventim and Easy Pay

Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia: For the first time this programme leaves the park and goes to the lake. I think it will be an elegant cultural event and take place in compliance with all the anti-epidemic measures.

Acad. Plamen Kartalov, Director of the Sofia Opera and Ballet: Our We are making a new stage on the pontoon on Pancharevo Lake, a small artistic town that we have built. "Swan Lake" will definitely be part of the repertoire.

The performances start on Friday and will run until August 2.

***

Lake Pancharevo is located 12 km south of the centre of Sofia, in the direction of Samokov and Borovets, between Vitosha and Lozen mountains, at the confluence of the rivers Bistritsa and Iskar.





Photo: Svetoslav Nikolov-Chapi