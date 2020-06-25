Bulgaria: Summer Student Programs for the United States Have Been Canceled

Society » EDUCATION | June 25, 2020, Thursday // 09:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Summer Student Programs for the United States Have Been Canceled pixabay.com

The amounts students have paid for a brigade in the United States will be refunded. This was explained to Monitor by Stanimir Naydenov, manager of the Work and Travel program at Integral, after it became clear that the issuance of visas had been finally suspended.
The money will be returned in stages, starting with the first to give up summer jobs in America at the beginning of the state of emergency.

"At the moment, the company pays everything that the students have transferred to them - there are no penalties or additional annexes to the contracts. In the next few days, however, they expect instructions from US sponsors, who provide permits and pay fees. If they are unable to reimburse part of the funds that Integral has transferred to them, some students may not be reimbursed the full amount."

He pointed out that about 10% of students managed to get a visa before its issuance was terminated on March 13. However, not all of them will travel, as in some states the season has failed. Some young people are afraid of the large number of coronavirus patients in the United States and the riots of recent weeks. For students who will fly to America, there are three flight options, as those from Schengen member states are banned.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria