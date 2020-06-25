Bulgaria's Ministry of Finance and a Building of Ministry of Ecology Closed Because of COVID-19

Two departmental buildings are being closed due to coronavirus cases. One is the Ministry of Finance, where an employee with a positive sample has been identified, BGNES reported. The other building is to the Ministry of Ecology. The employees of the Operational Program "Environment" work in it. An infected person was also found there.

According to the recommendations of the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate, the building of the Ministry of Finance will be closed on Thursday, June 25, for final disinfection. All contacts of the infected person will be tested. The current work and services for citizens will continue to be performed remotely.

The building at the Ministry of Environment and Water is already under lock and key. It is located at 67 William Gladstone Street and is different from the main building of the Ministry of Ecology, which was closed some time ago due to a hygienist with a positive coronavirus test. The woman worked only on the fifth floor of the Ministry of Environment and Water, but at that time dozens of employees of the department were examined. Now tests will be performed only on employees of the Operational Program "Environment".