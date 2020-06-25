Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny on June 25, Bring Sunglasses and a Mask

Bulgaria, June 25: Mostly Sunny Today - Bring your sunglasses and a mask, as one of our reader reminded yesterday. :)

Today will be mostly sunny weather, and again in the hours around and in the afternoon will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in some places it will rain and thunder. Heavy rainfall and hail are more likely in Northeastern Bulgaria. A light to moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 25 ° and 30 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains until noon, but there will be fog on the ridges and peaks. Around and in the afternoon there will be cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and by the evening it will rain and thunder in some places. A light to moderate east-northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters - about 19 °, at 2000 meters - about 12 °.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast, but cumulus, in some places cumulonimbus clouds will develop. Mainly in the afternoon there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms, in more places along the northern coast. A moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures 24-26 °. The temperature of the sea water is 22-23 °. The sea wave will be 2 points, and in the evening it will intensify a bit.

On 25.06.2020 the sun will rise at 05:51 and set at 21:07. The day lasts 15:16 hours.

On 25.06.2020 the moon will rise at 09:56 and set at - hours. Disc brightness at 0h UT 20%. Moon phase: after the new moon before the first quarter.