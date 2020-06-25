Bulgaria: 128 Newly Registerd COVID-19 Cases, Total: 4242

Society » HEALTH | June 25, 2020, Thursday // 09:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 128 Newly Registerd COVID-19 Cases, Total: 4242 pixabay.com

128 of the 3016 samples tested during the past 24 hours gave a positive result. This is shown by the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 1; Burgas - 5; Varna - 2; Veliko Tarnovo - 2; Vratsa - 2; Kardzhali - 2; Kyustendil - 14; Montana - 3; Pazardzhik - 6; Pernik - 1; Pleven - 1; Plovdiv - 1; Razgrad - 2; Ruse - 1; Sliven - 8; Smolyan - 21; Sofia region - 12; Sofia city - 38; Shumen - 3; Yambol - 3.

4242 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria at the moment, and 1770 of them are active. A total of 2263 people were cured, 46 of whom were registered in the last 24 hours.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria