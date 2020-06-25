Bulgaria: 128 Newly Registerd COVID-19 Cases, Total: 4242

128 of the 3016 samples tested during the past 24 hours gave a positive result. This is shown by the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 1; Burgas - 5; Varna - 2; Veliko Tarnovo - 2; Vratsa - 2; Kardzhali - 2; Kyustendil - 14; Montana - 3; Pazardzhik - 6; Pernik - 1; Pleven - 1; Plovdiv - 1; Razgrad - 2; Ruse - 1; Sliven - 8; Smolyan - 21; Sofia region - 12; Sofia city - 38; Shumen - 3; Yambol - 3.

4242 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria at the moment, and 1770 of them are active. A total of 2263 people were cured, 46 of whom were registered in the last 24 hours.