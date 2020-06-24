Bulgaria: Employed at Tourism and Transport Will Receive State Support

Employers and self-employed from the Transport, Hotel and Restaurant Business and Tourism whose revenues decreased by at least 20% are entitled to financial compensations to the tune of EUR 148 a month to maintain employment.

Nearly 22,000 people affected by the coronavirus pandemic are expected to receive this support. The money is allotted under the Human Resources Development Operational Programme. Compensations will be paid as of July 1, 2020 for at least six months. Applicants must not have tax liabilities./BNR