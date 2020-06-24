NSI Bulgaria: Over 80% of Tourist Trips in 2020 Were in the Country

A total of 490.7 thousand Bulgarians traveled in the first quarter of 2020.

83.3% of them visited places in Bulgaria, 14.2% - only abroad, and 2.5% traveled both in the country and abroad, the NSI reported.

Compared to the same quarter of 2019, the total number of travelers over the age of 15 decreased by 47.2%.

In the first quarter of 2020, 581.7 thousand or 95.1% of the total number of personal trips were registered as independent. The relative share of solo trips without reservation in the country is 98.0%, and of those abroad - 74.7%.

In the structure of expenditures by species with the largest relative share in the country are those for food - 37.4%, while abroad are the expenditures for transport - 35.2%.

In the first quarter of 2020, the average personal travel expense of a person aged 15 and over was BGN 151.75 in the country and BGN 674.37 abroad. At the same time, the costs per person for a professional trip are on average BGN 155.45 in the country and BGN 1,237.85 abroad.