Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Northern Macedonia Opens All Border Checkpoints
The government of the Republic of Northern Macedonia has decided to open all border checkpoints, which ensures smooth traffic on the territory of the country. The decision takes effect on Friday, June 26, the Foreign Ministry said.
From June 26, 2020, the conditions for submitting a negative PCR test valid for up to 72 hours of entry, as well as for mandatory 14-day self-isolation or state quarantine are abolished.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Use Airlines in the EU When Travelling
- » Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova: Summer Tourist Season Starts on July 1
- » Bulgaria's Sunny Beach Resort Ranked The Best Value Destination
- » Bulgaria: Intense Traffic at Borders with Greece, Turkey and Romania
- » Border Police: Long Queues at Kulata, Use Another Greece Checkpoint
- » Queues at Border Checkpoints of Bulgaria with Greece