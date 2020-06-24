Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Northern Macedonia Opens All Border Checkpoints

The government of the Republic of Northern Macedonia has decided to open all border checkpoints, which ensures smooth traffic on the territory of the country. The decision takes effect on Friday, June 26, the Foreign Ministry said.

From June 26, 2020, the conditions for submitting a negative PCR test valid for up to 72 hours of entry, as well as for mandatory 14-day self-isolation or state quarantine are abolished.

 

