Rock Mass Collapsed During the Construction of the Zheleznitsa Tunnel, Three Workers Injured
Bulgaria: Earlier today, a rock mass collapsed during the construction of the Zheleznitsa tunnel.
The collapse occurred in the left pipe at the southern exit of the tunnel. Three workers were injured in the collapse, and all three were taken to a hospital.
At this stage, the drilling is about 400 meters from the north side, and the collapse occurred on the south side. The area has been cordoned off by police.
