Emergency Epidemic Situation In Bulgaria Is Extended
Council of Ministers еxtends the emergency epidemic situation in Bulgaria until July 15. This was decided at a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. The proposal came from Health Minister Kiril Ananiev.
"During this period, we will not impose new or old strict measures, but we will rely on those that we apply at the moment," Ananiev said. He stressed that the requirements for compliance with social distance and personal hygiene remain in force. The control will be greatly increased.
