It's Midsummer's Day, Herbs Heal The Most Today!

Today the Orthodox Church celebrates the birth of John the Baptist. In folk traditions, June 23 is better known as Midsummer's Day. In the popular environment the holiday bears the marks of a sun cult developed in the past. In the early morning, everyone goes out into the high meadows to watch the sunrise.

According to the belief of this day, the sun bathes in the river or the sea, it plays and takes its way back to winter. That is why they say that St. Enio puts on nine cloaks and goes to pray to God to bring winter. The women pick flowers and herbs, make a big wreath out of it and go through it with the children for health.

Today name day is celebrated by: Biliana, Ivet, Iveta, Denislav, Denitsa, Deyan, Deyana, Diana, Diyan, Diana, Encho, Enyo, Yana, Yanaki, Yane, Yaneta, Yani, Yanizar, Yanizara, Yanimir, Yanimira, Yanin, Yanina , Yanis, Yanisa, Yanislav, Yanislava, Yanita, Yanitsa, Yanka, Yanko, Yancho and all with names of herbs.