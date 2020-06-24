Weather in Bulgaria: Don't Go Out Without An Umbrella and A Good Mood on June 24

Atmospheric pressure will continue to rise and in the afternoon will be higher than the average for the month.

Today over most of the country the clouds will be significant, before noon in some places with precipitation. In the afternoon the precipitation will be in many places, mainly in Central and Eastern Bulgaria. There will also be thunder. The conditions for hail remain. The wind will be light, in Northwestern Bulgaria to moderate northwest wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 24 ° and 29 °, in Sofia 23 ° -24 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

It will be mostly cloudy in the mountains. There will be rain, in the afternoon and with thunder. It will blow to a moderate northwest wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 18 °, at 2000 meters - around 11 °.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be more often significant and in some places it will rain. A light west-northwest wind will blow in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 23 ° and 27 °. The temperature of the sea water is 20-21 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points. In the evening the clouds will decrease.

On 24.06.2020 the sun will rise at 05:50 and set at 21:07. The day lasts 15:16 hours.