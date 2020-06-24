New Peak: 130 Cases of COVID-19 on June 24 in Bulgaria

130 of the 2946 samples tested during the last 24 hours had a positive result. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 1; Burgas - 9; Varna - 12; Vidin -1; Kardzhali - 1; Kyustendil - 17; Lovech - 1; Pazardzhik - 10; Pernik - 4; Pleven - 2; Plovdiv - 6; Razgrad - 2; Sliven - 12; Smolyan - 1; Sofia region - 17; Sofia city - 25; Stara Zagora - 4; Shumen - 4; Yambol - 1.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 4114. Of these, 1689 are active. 2217 are the cured persons. 46 of them have been registered in the past 24 hours.

There are 362 patients with proven coronavirus infection in hospital facilities, 13 of whom are placed in intensive care units and clinics.

The National Information System shows that there are a total of 371 medical workers in Bulgaria who have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

During the past 24hrs, 7 new cases have been registered. Of these, 4 were found in doctors, 2 - in nurses and 1 - in other medical staff.