Gas Supplies to Bulgaria From Turkey Will Be Suspended Until The End Of The Week
Because of scheduled maintenance, supplies to Bulgaria from the Turkish Stream gas pipeline have been suspended until June 28. To compensate for decline, Bulgartransgaz has increased supplies through gas links with Greece and Romania.
The diversification will also satisfy the needs of the planned injection of blue fuel in the underground gas storage facility "Chiren". The overall policy of the company for diversification by increasing the existing capacities and building new infrastructure allows and guarantees continuity of supply, both during such planned activities and in case of emergencies, Bulgartransgaz reported./BNR
