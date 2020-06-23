UK Restarts Tourism on July 4

June 23, 2020
UK Restarts Tourism on July 4

Restaurants, hotels and hairdressing salons in the UK will reopen on July 4. This was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of plans to further ease the blockade due to the coronavirus.

"Today we can say that our long national hibernation is coming to an end," Johnson said, but warned that restrictions would be imposed if the virus returned.

The two-meter social distance rule to limit the spread of the coronavirus will also be repealed on July 4th, following complaints from companies that it is making business impossible.

