Men Make More Antibodies Against COVID-19 Than Women

The male body can build more antibodies against the coronavirus than the female, TASS reported. The agency cites results from a study by the UK's National Health Service.

According to the data in the blood plasma of 43 percent of men infected and cured by Covid-19, there are enough antibodies to be used in blood transfusions of seriously ill patients. Only 29 percent of women who have the disease have such indicators.

"We test all donor blood samples and in men the amount of antibodies is significantly higher. This means that we are very likely to be able to use blood plasma from them to save lives," said David Roberts of the British Health Service.

A study of the effectiveness of methods for treating those infected with the new coronavirus has been underway in the UK since March. One of the methods studied is transfusion of blood plasma from patients infected with the new coronavirus and cured.