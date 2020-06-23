Ministry of Education and Science Recommends Postponing the Proms in Bulgaria

Proms should be postponed until after the end of the epidemic situation, which is in force until the end of the month. This is recommended by the Ministry of Education and Science, BNR reports.

The ministry also commented that the balls are held by decision of high school and school and the Ministry of Education and Science has no authority to prohibit or allow them, as they are held outside school hours and outside educational institutions.

"It is important for students to mark their graduation, but the most important thing is their health. It is reasonable to be restrained and continue to follow the recommendations and prescriptions," said the Ministry of Education and Science.

Some of the balls have already taken place, and others are planned before the end of June.

