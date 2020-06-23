Bulgaria: Use Airlines in the EU When Travelling
Due to the ongoing restrictions on travel from third countries to EU countries, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry recommends that travellers from Bulgaria to EU countries and the Schengen area countries should not use transit flights through third countries.
The ministry recommends the use of internal direct lines within the EU. Even if the authorities in the respective third country have not imposed restrictions on the travel of Bulgarian citizens, some airlines set additional conditions for proving the purpose of the trip through third countries, the Ministry announces. Up-to-date information on the travel regime in Europe is available on the Ministry's website./BNR
