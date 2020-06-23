PM Borissov Fined BGN 300 for Entering The Rila Monastery Without A Mandatory Mask
Society | June 23, 2020, Tuesday
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will be fined BGN 300 for entering a closed space without a mask, the Ministry of Health announced, bTV writes.
The Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov was visiting the Rila Monastery today and entered the church without a protective mask.
As of today, masks are again mandatory in all indoor public places in Bulgaria. The sanction is from BGN 300 to BGN 1,000.
