PM Borissov Fined BGN 300 for Entering The Rila Monastery Without A Mandatory Mask

Society | June 23, 2020, Tuesday // 16:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will be fined BGN 300 for entering a closed space without a mask, the Ministry of Health announced, bTV writes.

The Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov was visiting the Rila Monastery today and entered the church without a protective mask.

As of today, masks are again mandatory in all indoor public places in Bulgaria. The sanction is from BGN 300 to BGN 1,000.

