How Can Games Prepare Us for a Job Interview?

A job interview can be a daunting thing. As we wait outside the room, ready to be called in and spend 10 minutes to an hour trying to convince a hiring manager why we are the right fit, so many things will be going through our mind. We will worry about our body language, about whether we are focusing on the right aspects of our employment history, and whether we have made the right first impression in the mere seconds we have to do so.

While it may seem unconventional, there may be a way to take some of the stress away from high-tension situations like this: playing casino games. So, how can casino games help us perform better in a job interview?

Poker

Poker is best known for the need to bluff and keep your own reactions secret in order to win the game. This can be useful in the job interview in order to appear cool, calm, and collected, even if a question makes us panic internally. Many CEOs utilize the poker face when conducting business.

One of the key elements of poker is to know what to reveal and what to conceal. The same is true of a job interview. We want to let the hiring manager we worked with a major brand or had responsibility with a client, while also not letting them think we are conceited and not a good team player for taking all the credit. Poker can help us make critical decisions based on what we do share and which cards we keep close to our chest.

Blackjack

Blackjack’s strategy can equip us for a job interview as the game involves making strategic decisions based on limited information. In a job interview, we are asked questions, such as our biggest strength and weakness. The employer doesn’t want to know, they want to learn something from how we answer these questions.

Source: Pexels

Roulette

Roulette might not be able to prepare us for a job interview based on how the game is played, but through playing the game, we could desensitize ourselves to the pressure of the interview. Playing roulette involves a lot of chance – the ball will land in your favor or it won’t.

So, learning to take the excitement, anticipation, and tension felt when the wheel is spinning can actually help us deal with stressful situations better. Indeed, psychologists claim that developing your brain’s attitude to certainty could help it navigate situations better.

Playing casino games may not feel like we are preparing for a major job interview, but we can find that skills learnt in these games can equip us in other areas of our lives. The poker face in poker may come in handy in our working life when trying not to react too strongly to what people may say. Meanwhile, blackjack can help us to make strategic decisions, which could be as simple as choosing to answer a question a certain way. Learning to embrace the risk in roulette helps desensitize us to making risky decisions that we may need to do in the course of our working lives. So, not only do these casino games help in the interview but can help once we get the job too.