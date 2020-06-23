PM Boyko Borissov in Rila Monastery: We Have Done Everything We Promised

"We have done everything we promised - BGN 6.5 million for the road that is being worked on now. And on Wednesday at the meeting of the Council of Ministers we approved what the Holy Monastery of Rila wished - BGN 1.62 million for a treatment plant".

This was stated by the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in the Rila Monastery, where at the beginning of the month he undertook to strengthen the landslides on the road to the Holy Monastery, to build a wastewater treatment plant and financial assistance of BGN 600,000 for the monastery. carrying out construction reconstruction and artistic restoration.

Today the construction works started in the 250-meter section at the 27th kilometer of the third-class road III-107 Kocherinovo - Rila - Rila Monastery and during the last two weeks preparatory activities were carried out. The strengthening is being implemented by Avtomagistrali EAD and the value of the project is nearly BGN 6.5 million. "We will work more slowly so as not to risk the lives of the builders, no matter how much God watches over us," Borisov told media in Rila monastery. During his previous visit to the monastery on June 2 this year, Prime Minister Borissov personally instructed the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova to address the problem due to the landslide.

The Prime Minister also said that with the construction of the local treatment plant, the river near the Holy Monastery will remain clean.

In the Rila Monastery, Prime Minister Borisov lit a candle and was informed by the Bishop of Adrianople, Eulogius, about the necessary restoration activities in the monastery.