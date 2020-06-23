Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova: Summer Tourist Season Starts on July 1

We are planning to give the start of the summer tourist season on July 1, 2020, under strict observance of all necessary health requirements, Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said. Minister Angelkova held phone conversations with executive directors of Polish, Dutch and Romanian tour operators to discuss the recovery of the tourism sector after the Covid-19 crisis.

They have confirmed their interest in our country for a summer vacation and added that the outlook for Bulgaria as tourist destination is positive due to its diverse opportunities for tourism, modern tourist facilities and serious measures undertaken to protect the health of tourists./BNR

