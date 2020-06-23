Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy Until Noon, Rainy in the Afternoon on June 23

Sunny weather will prevail over the southeastern half of the country before noon today.

Cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop before noon over the northwestern regions, and later over the whole country. There will be short-term rainfall, intense in the western half of the country and accompanied by thunderstorms.

There will be conditions for hail. A light to moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 23 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Above the mountains the clouds will be more often significant, in the afternoon cumulonimbus. There will be short-term precipitation and thunder. In the massifs of Western Bulgaria will be intense and there will be conditions for hail.

A light to moderate north wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 16 °, at 2000 meters - about 11 °.

It will be mostly sunny on the Black Sea coast before noon. In the afternoon there will be cumulonimbus and cumulonimbus clouds and there will be short-term precipitation. A light to moderate southeast wind will blow.

Maximum temperatures will be between 22 ° and 24 °. The temperature of the sea water is 20-22 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

On 23.06.2020 the sun will rise at 05:50 and set at 21:07. The day lasts 15:16 hours.