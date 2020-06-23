2171 Cured COVID-19 People in Bulgaria, 79 Newly Registered on June 23

For the past 24 hours, 2776 samples were tested for coronavirus infection. 79 of them gave a positive result.This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows:

Blagoevgrad - 1;

Burgas - 4;

Varna - 2;

Veliko Tarnovo - 1;

Vratsa - 1;

Kyustendil - 1;

Pazardzhik - 3;

Pernik - 1;

Plovdiv - 1;

Razgrad - 2;

Sliven - 6;

Sofia region - 13;

Sofia city - 32;

Stara Zagora - 5;

Targovishte - 1;

Yambol - 5.

At present, 3984 cases of the new coronavirus have been proven in Bulgaria, of which 1606 are active. 2171 people have already been cured, of which 97 have been registered in the last 24 hours.

There are 341 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized. 11 of them are in intensive care units.

The data in the National Information System show that in our country coronavirus infection has been found in 364 medical staff. 21 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours, 7 of them by doctors, 7 - by nurses, 3 - by nurses, 2 - by paramedics and 2 by other medical staff.