2171 Cured COVID-19 People in Bulgaria, 79 Newly Registered on June 23

Society » HEALTH | June 23, 2020, Tuesday // 09:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 2171 Cured COVID-19 People in Bulgaria, 79 Newly Registered on June 23

For the past 24 hours, 2776 samples were tested for coronavirus infection. 79 of them gave a positive result.This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows:

Blagoevgrad - 1;
Burgas - 4;
Varna - 2;
Veliko Tarnovo - 1;
Vratsa - 1;
Kyustendil - 1;
Pazardzhik - 3;
Pernik - 1;
Plovdiv - 1;
Razgrad - 2;
Sliven - 6;
Sofia region - 13;
Sofia city - 32;
Stara Zagora - 5;
Targovishte - 1;
Yambol - 5.

At present, 3984 cases of the new coronavirus have been proven in Bulgaria, of which 1606 are active. 2171 people have already been cured, of which 97 have been registered in the last 24 hours.

There are 341 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized. 11 of them are in intensive care units.

The data in the National Information System show that in our country coronavirus infection has been found in 364 medical staff. 21 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours, 7 of them by doctors, 7 - by nurses, 3 - by nurses, 2 - by paramedics and 2 by other medical staff.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria