Bulgaria: Wearing a Protective Mask is Mandatory in All Indoor Public Places from June 23

pixabay.com

Wearing a disposable or reusable protective mask or other means covering the nose and mouth, incl. towel, scarf, helmet, etc., is mandatory in all indoor public places.

An exception is allowed for customers in restaurants and drinking establishments. This is what the Minister of Health orders.

The same order states that all sporting events may be held in front of an audience with seats up to 50% of their total capacity, when accommodating spectators at least in 1 seat or at a distance of 1.5 m. When holding football matches, an audience of up to 1000 people per sector is allowed under the conditions specified above.

The rule for up to 50% occupancy of the total capacity of the seats also applies to the holding of congress-conference events, seminars, exhibitions, etc.

The condition for up to 50% occupancy of the places also applies to the holding of cultural and entertainment events indoors and outdoors.

This also applies to the activities of discos and nightclubs, as well as weddings, balls and other mass gatherings.

