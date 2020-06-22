WHO: Bulgaria Faces The Second Peak of COVID-19

A second peak of COVID-19 is observed in Bulgaria and other countries around the world, Dr. Mihail Okolyiiski, WHO representative for Bulgaria, told FOCUS new agency on June 22.

"In countries where the virus was better dealt with in the beginning, there is now an increased spread. One of these countries, unfortunately, is Bulgaria. In fact, we have seen a peak increase in new cases in the last two weeks, but maybe this is part of the first wave, when thanks to the measures taken by the people and the government, the virus was kept under better control," he commented.

According to him, after the measures were relaxed, people thought that they had overcome these challenges and quickly returned to their old habits.

"COVID-19 is still very dangerous, people should be very vigilant about symptoms and not underestimate them," he insisted.

Dr. Okoliiski is adamant that the measures should not be neglected and everyone should show responsibility.

"Physical isolation must continue until the discovery of a vaccine against the virus, which will not be the case until the end of the year," he said.

According to him, the risk factors for COVID-19 are many, among them obesity and smoking.

Dr. Mihail Okoliyski added that in case of symptoms of infection, people should contact their GP rather than visiting personally and risk increasing the number of contacts.

“Warm weather does not kill the virus, so people have to keep physical distance and self-discipline," he said./BNT