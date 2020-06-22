Bulgaria: Slavi Trifonov Finally Registered Its Political Party "There Are Such People"

The Sofia City Court allowed the entry of the party "There Are Such People" in the public register of political parties. The court panel, chaired by Judge Tsvetanka Benina, accepted that all legal requirements were met, the application for registration was well-founded and procedurally admissible.The symbol of the party also does not contradict the norm of the law.

The party "THERE ARE SUCH PEOPLE" was founded on February 16. Before that, Slavi Trifonov tried to register a party called "There is no such state". However, the court did not allow him.