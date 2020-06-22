Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova: Between 700 and 1,000 people Will be Tested for COVID-19 in Kindergartens
Mass testing of the staff in the kindergartens in Sofia has started. "Between 700 and 1,000 people will be tested with blood and PCR tests. So far, 36 staff from various gardens have been tested. There are no positive samples. Today, another 40 people will be examined, "Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said during a briefing.
"There are specific regulations in kindergartens and I want to thank the staff for following everything. So far there is no distribution among the staff. We continue with discipline, disinfection. The staff must work with masks or helmets ", she explained.
